Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,291. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $321,406.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

