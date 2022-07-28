Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 190 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,615. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

