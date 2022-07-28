Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $579.42. 12,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,003. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $610.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $697.15.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

