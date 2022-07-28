Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 2,100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

AVGO traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $528.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

