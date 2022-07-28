Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 400 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.