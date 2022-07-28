Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 91,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $135,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,560 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2,095.3% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 33,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,936 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.22. The company had a trading volume of 212,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.