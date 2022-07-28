Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $9.16 on Thursday, reaching $395.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,603. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.26.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

