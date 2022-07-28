Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.51. 475,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,712,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average is $149.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

