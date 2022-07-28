Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.94. 23,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,797. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

