Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,535 shares of company stock worth $19,190,129 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.56. 17,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.16. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $249.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.68.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

