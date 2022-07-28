Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,321,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,293,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 138,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

MS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

