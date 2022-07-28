Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

