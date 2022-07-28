Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) versus New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Head-To-Head Review

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust 31.18% 7.42% 2.44%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 1 0 0 1.33 New York Mortgage Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hammerson and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $3.79, suggesting a potential upside of 24.73%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and New York Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $185.36 million 0.21 -$590.05 million N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust $206.87 million 5.60 $193.20 million $0.05 60.80

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson



At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

About New York Mortgage Trust



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

