Hamster Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $88,096.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033111 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

