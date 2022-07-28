HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 22.78%.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.53 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $744.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.72.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

