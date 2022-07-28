Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Hits $282.55 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $282.55 million and $63.66 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.90 or 0.99954018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00176724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00127164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,545,265,331 coins and its circulating supply is 12,320,986,331 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

