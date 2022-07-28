Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,368 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RODM. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.