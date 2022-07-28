Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 150000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Harvest Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.

Harvest Gold Company Profile

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

