HashCoin (HSC) Price Reaches $0.0000

HashCoin (HSC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,862.62 and $15,361.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,814.94 or 0.99999758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00127237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029868 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.