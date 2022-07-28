Haverford Trust Co Acquires 9,443 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.78. 42,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,306. The company has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

