Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $154,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,541,510 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

