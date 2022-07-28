Haverford Trust Co Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.37. 452,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,712,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average of $149.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

