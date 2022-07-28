Haverford Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $40,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.80. 28,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,254. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

