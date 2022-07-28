Haverford Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.16% of Lowe’s Companies worth $219,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,929.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.44. 104,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,476. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.44.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

