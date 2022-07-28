Haverford Trust Co Purchases 60,581 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,581 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.17. 83,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $58.16.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.