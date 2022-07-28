Haverford Trust Co Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $95,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

SBUX stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 111,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

