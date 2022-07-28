Haverford Trust Co Sells 123,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,819 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $54,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,687,000 after acquiring an additional 195,106 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 114,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after buying an additional 3,217,704 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,986,000 after buying an additional 332,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,372,000 after buying an additional 414,949 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

