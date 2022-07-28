Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
Shares of HVT.A stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $441.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $22.60.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
