Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Price Performance

Hawaiian stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $755.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.85) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $837,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 407,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 89,887 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.