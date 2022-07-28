Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.42. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.