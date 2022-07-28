HC Wainwright Trims MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Target Price to $16.50

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $21.50 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAG traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 104,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,468. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.31 and a beta of 1.10.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.