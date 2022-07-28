HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $199.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.68.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $204.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,535 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

