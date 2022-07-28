HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.