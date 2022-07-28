HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $160.64 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

