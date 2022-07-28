HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 78,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 865,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,405,000 after purchasing an additional 346,809 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 158.7% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

