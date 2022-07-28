HCR Wealth Advisors Has $634,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $102,439,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $91,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $185.25 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.43 and a 200 day moving average of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

