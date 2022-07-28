HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

