HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 23,246 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,246 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

