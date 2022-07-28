HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 37,385 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,385 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up about 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.9 %

Mosaic stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

