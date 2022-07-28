HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 692 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 75,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $302.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

