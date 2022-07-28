Head to Head Comparison: Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Gran Tierra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.08 billion 2.14 $627.63 million $0.69 19.00 Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million 1.02 $42.48 million $0.26 5.04

Profitability

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy. Gran Tierra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ARC Resources and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 8.11% 9.56% 4.83% Gran Tierra Energy 17.01% 27.60% 6.14%

Risk and Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ARC Resources and Gran Tierra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $24.21, suggesting a potential upside of 84.66%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Gran Tierra Energy.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Gran Tierra Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

