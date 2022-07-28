HealthInvest Partners AB Sells 25,000 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

HealthInvest Partners AB decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 9.0% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,492. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

