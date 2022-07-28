Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.14. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.