Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.99

Shares of Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.99 and traded as low as $73.85. Heineken shares last traded at $74.05, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

Heineken Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

