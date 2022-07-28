HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Down 2%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.08 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.87). Approximately 64,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 201,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.89).

HeiQ Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £97.43 million and a PE ratio of 3,625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.18.

HeiQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.