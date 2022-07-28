Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 142,567 shares.The stock last traded at $25.64 and had previously closed at $25.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HFWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $913.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

