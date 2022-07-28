Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00015744 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,799.97 or 1.00018523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00127094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.