HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

HG Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

