High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 564.5% in July

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 564.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCF opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

