High Performance Blockchain Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $225,249.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

